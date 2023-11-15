FG Meets With Labour Leaders Over Strike, Calls For Suspension

The Federal Government on Wednesday held a meeting with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to negotiate for the suspension of the ongoing industrial action.

The meeting which was held at the office of the National Security Adviser to the President, had in attendance the TUC President, Festus Osifo; the NLC General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja; the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, among others.

At the end of the meeting which was held behind closed doors, both the minister of labour and the President of the Trade Union Congress said they had a robust conversation on the issues at stake.

A statement from the Ministry of Labour also stated that the unionists promised to go back to their members and consider the plea to call off the strike.

Meanwhile, the TUC President confirmed to Channels Television that no concrete promises were about the suspension of the strike until they see action from the government on their demands.

The labour leaders have among other demands asked for the arrests and prosecution of those who attacked the NLC President in Owerri, the Imo State capital.