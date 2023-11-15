Four Dead, Eight Injured In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Accident

Four persons have died with eight others injured in an accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Wednesday.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) disclosed this in a statement, saying the passengers were confirmed dead around the Car Park C turning area on the Lagos/ Ibadan Expressway.

According to the Ogun State Sector Command of the FRSC, the accident involved two vehicles, a Hovo truck and a Max bus with the registration number EPE 440 YG.

“The suspected cause of the fatal crash was excessive speed on the part of the Mazda bus that didn’t observe that the truck was making a turning and it led to the loss of control then crash by the bucket of the truck,” said FRSC spokesperson, Florence Okpe.

She said that the injured victims had been taken to two different hospitals for medical attention, while the corpses of the deceased were deposited at the Idera morgue in the Sagamu area of Ogun State.

Also, the FRSC Ogun Sector Commander, Anthony Uga, warned that speed kills, urging motorists to drive responsibly and observe all road signs.

He also sympathised with the family of the victims, praying to God to strengthen them.