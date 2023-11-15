Imo Elders, Ajaero Meet Over NLC Leader’s Rift With State Govt

Members of the Imo Elders council have paid a scheduled visit to the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Joe Ajaero in Abuja to intervene in the ongoing impasse between the state government and the NLC.

This is as the nationwide strike declared by the leadership of the NLC and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) continued into its second day.

READ ALSO: How DSS Arrested Me As NLC President, Dragged Me On Tarmac – Oshiomhole

Speaking to journalists in Owerri, the Imo state capital, upon arrival from Abuja, the Chairman of the Imo State Elders Council, Cletus Iluomuanya, said the meeting with Ajaero was successful.

Reacting to the ongoing strike, he said there was light at the end of the tunnel, while maintaining that Ajaero is an Imo son and would surely respect Imo elders.