NLC Pickets Banks, Courts, Govt Offices As Strike Enters Day Two

As the indefinite strike declared by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) enters the second day, union officials in Kaduna, Rivers, Edo, Yobe and other states have picketed banks, courts, and government offices.

Unlike the first day of the strike which recorded partial compliance, all the government offices, banks and other financial institutions were locked in Kaduna on Wednesday, the second day of the strike.

The enforcement team led by NLC Chairman in Kaduna, Ayuba Suleiman, locked the gates of the Kaduna State Secretariat along the independence way, where most ministries are located to ensure total compliance.

Also, all the banks along the Yakubu-Gowon Way did not open for business, except for customers who want to use the Automated Teller Machines (ATMs).

The National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) also shut down operations at the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) power plant at Mando, while the headquarters of the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company is still under lock and key.

Suleiman, who expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance with the strike, said the two labour centres will not bow back until the government addressed all their demands.

‘Rivers Court Locked’

In the Southern state of Rivers State, Channels Television reports that the Court of Appeal located on Moscow Road, Port Harcourt was locked by the protesting workers.

Unlike Tuesday which had some offices operate in the oil-rich state, most offices were shut down during a visit on Wednesday morning.

Also under lock and key were the premises of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) hosting the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

The workers’ vehicles were parked outside along the road even as some of them were milling around.

‘Edo Tribunal Disrupted’

In Edo State, the leaders of the Organised Labour in monitoring compliance with the strike disrupted the inaugural sitting of the Edo State Local Government Election Petition Tribunal.

The tribunal is constituted of two panels.

The union officials stopped business activities at the NNPC Mega Filling Station on Sapele Road in Benin City.

The station had been partially open for business prior to the arrival of the union members. Schools and banks are also affected by the action.

‘Partial Compliance in Yobe’

However, the industrial action witnessed a partial compliance in Yobe State.

At a visit to both government and private institutions in the North-East state, some offices were seen operating under closed doors. The situation forced the NLC/TUC Task Force to shut down the offices said not to be observing the indefinite strike in Damaturu, the state capital.

NLC Chairman in the state, Muktar Tarbutu, said they will continue to sensitise their members until they all comply with the national directives.