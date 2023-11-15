NLC, TUC Commend Gov Sani For N3bn Gratuity Payment To Kaduna Pensioners

The leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) in Kaduna State have commended the state governor, Senator Uba Sani for the release of N3.1 billion for the payment of gratuity of retired civil servants and death benefits to families of deceased beneficiaries under the defined benefit scheme and contributory pension scheme.

In separate letters signed by the NLC Chairman, Ayuba Suleiman, the TUC Chairman, and the NUP, the labour unions thanked Governor Sani and the Kaduna State Government for the timely release of funds to the pensioners despite the current economic realities.

According to the unions, the payment of gratuities to the pensioners will serve as an immediate intervention that will alleviate the suffering of both the retirees and the families of their deceased colleagues who served in the Kaduna State Civil Service.

The labour unions while pledging their unflinching support to the Governor Sani-led administration, advocated for the constitution of the board of the Kaduna State Bureau of Pension to ensure total transparency following Section 20 of the State Pension Reform Law, 2020.