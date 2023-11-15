A former deputy governor of Kogi State, Yomi Awoniyi, it is unacceptable to overlook electoral infringements during the November 11, 2023 governorship election in the state.

Awoniyi expressed his displeasure during a live appearance on Wednesday’s edition of Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme.

He said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must investigate reported incidents of electoral infractions and malpractices.

“It is unacceptable for electoral infringement to be glossed over, but I believe that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was very clear that they would investigate and that within 24 hours they would come out with their findings,” he said.

The alarm was initially raised by the Civil Society Organization, YIAGA Africa, on Saturday morning via a post on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

YIAGA Africa reported that results sheets were filled in Kogi before the commencement of voting on Saturday.

In response to the concerns, INEC issued a statement on Saturday, confirming that its “senior officials” were investigating incidents of pre-filled election result sheets in Ogori/Magongo, Eika/Ohizenyi, and other areas of Kogi State.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Dino Melaye, also raised an alarm about the incident in Ogori/Magongo, accusing the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of attempting to compromise the election.

In response to Melaye’s concerns, INEC assured the public that its officials were actively investigating the matter, and a decision would be communicated promptly.

Awoniyi, however, expressed confidence in the investigative process, stating, “I believe that has been done, and they went ahead to announce the results.”