PDP’s Akobundu Sworn In As Abia Senator

Mr Austin Akobundu has been sworn in as the lawmaker representing Abia Central Senatorial District in the 10th National Assembly.

Akobundu, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was on November 4 declared by the Court of Appeal Lagos as the authentic winner of the 25 February election in the senatorial district.

The lawmaker who is also retired colonel, a former minister of state for Defence and former National Organising Secretary of the PDP, replaced Darlington Nwokocha of the the Labour Party, a former Senate Minority Chief Whip, who was sacked by the court.

With his court victory, the PDP now has a senator from Abia State. The northern senatorial district is represented by Orji Kalu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) while the southern district seat is held by Enyinnaya Abaribe of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Other senators sacked by the court include Elisha Abbo (Adamawa North), followed by Abubakar Sadiku-Ohere (Kogi Central).

Simon Mwadkwon (Plateau North) was the third senator that was removed by the Appeal Court.