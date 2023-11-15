PHOTOS: Hamzat, Odumosu In Court For Appeal Challenging Sanwo-Olu’s Victory

As the Appeal Court is set to hear the suit challenging the electoral victory of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, some top officials of the Lagos State Government are in court to witness the proceedings.

Leading the delegation is the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat; the Secretary to the State Government, Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, and some commissioners.

Also in court is a retired Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Hakeem Odumosu, who was former Commissioner of Police in Lagos.

READ ALSO: Tight Security As Court Hears Appeal Challenging Sanwo-Olu’s Victory

The suit was filed by the governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour; and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Olajide Adediran.

See photos below: