Sanwo-Olu Hails Appeal Court Ruling, Recommits To ‘Greater Lagos’ Agenda

Hours after a Court of Appeal ruling affirming his victory in the March 18 governorship election, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday hailed the judgment as just.

The appellate court in Lagos dismissed the petitions filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party as well as their governorship candidates seeking to nullify Sanwo-Olu’s victory.

The governor’s reaction was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, which was made public, following the court ruling.

“With a sense of humility, I welcome the decision of the Court of Appeal, which ruled today in our favour, thereby validating the position of Lagosians who freely cast their ballots to return my deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat and I as Governor and Deputy Governor of our dear State. We do not take it for granted,” the governor said.

Sanwo-Olu stated that the judicial pronouncements, like those of the Lagos State Elections Petition Tribunal, had buoyed his confidence in the country’s justice system.

He added the court examined all the issues and did justice to them, without leaving anyone in doubt as to who was the rightful winner of the election.

“Our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) will continue to maintain its firm belief in the judicial process. My deputy and I have satisfied all the constitutional requirements and are now more focused on delivering democratic dividends to our people.

“With deep gratitude to the Almighty God, I humbly accept today’s Appeal Court verdict, with a sense of responsibility and a desire to continue with the giant strides of our administration so as to leave a great legacy for our people,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor noted that the judicial victory has further strengthened his resolve to impact the lives of Lagos residents positively, regardless of their political persuasion, in line with the THEMES+ development agenda.

He also extended an olive branch to his political opponents, urging them to join hands with his administration for a greater Lagos that he said keeps rising by the day.