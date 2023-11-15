Strike: Senate Calls For Emergency Meeting With Organised Labour

The Senate on Wednesday called for an emergency meeting with the leadership of the organised labour over the indefinite strike embarked upon by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC)

As a result of the industrial action that commenced on Tuesday, many economic activities have been grounded across the country.

Worried by the situation and the adverse effect on Nigerians, the upper chamber urged organised labour to immediately halt the strike in the national interest. They also resolved that the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio and the leadership immediately summon a meeting between the NLC/TUC.

The two-pronged solution in the public interest, they stated, is to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians.

In the debate, Senator Adams Oshiomole expressed concern over the way the police managed the protest. Recalling his brutalisation by the police as an activist, he asked the Senate to condemn acts of brutality against the protestants against the Federal Government.

He further appealed to the government to honour its obligation and ensure agreements reached are implemented and ensure that the 35 per cent is upheld.

The lawmaker also asked the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to fish out all the perpetrators particularly because no one should exert the right to mete out jungle Justice on anyone.