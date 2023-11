Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Wednesday there is no safe place for the Hamas militants behind the October 7 attacks and “no place in Gaza” the army wouldn’t reach.

“They told us we wouldn’t reach the outskirts of Gaza City and we did, they told us we wouldn’t enter Al-Shifa (hospital) and we did,” he said hours after troops raided the territory’s biggest hospital.

“There is no place in Gaza that we won’t reach.”