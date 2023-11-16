I Would Like To See Burna Boy Live – Harry Kane

England football star Harry Kane has shared his admiration for Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, expressing a keen interest in attending one of Burna Boy’s live performances.

During a recent interview with Entertainment and Sports Programming Network (ESPN) United Kingdom (UK), Kane was posed with the question, “Maybe someone like Burna Boy or Dave (Davido), you know?”

In response, the Bayern Munich striker revealed his fandom for Burna Boy, expressing his love for the artist’s music.

When asked about the last song that got stuck in his head, Kane replied, “You know, ‘Big 7’ from Burna Boy? Yeah, I do like Burna Boy, to be fair. It just popped into my head there.”

READ ALSO: Rema Takes Center Stage, Shuts Down O2 Arena With Mavin Stars

Kane, 30, a former Tottenham striker, joins the ranks of Burna Boy enthusiasts who appreciate the artist’s unique blend of Afrobeat, reggae, dancehall, and other genres.

Burna Boy, 32, is celebrated for his distinctive sound and socially conscious lyrics, earning him international acclaim and accolades.

Kane’s public endorsement of Burna Boy further highlights the global reach and cross-cultural appeal of the Nigerian Afro-fusion artist, showcasing how his music resonates with audiences beyond the borders of Nigeria.