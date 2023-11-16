Kano Gov Poll: Appeal Court Fixes Friday For Judgment

The Court of Appeal Abuja Division, has fixed Friday, November 17, 2023, for judgment in the Kano State governorship election dispute between Governor Abba Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, and Nasiru Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

According to a notice on the board of the appellate court, the judgment will be delivered by 10 a.m.

READ ALSO: Court Declares Zamfara Gov Poll Inconclusive, Orders Rerun In Three LGAs

Meanwhile, the Kano State Government has called for calm ahead of the planned judgement on the governorship poll.

In a statement issued by Kano State Commissioner for Information, Baba Halilu Dantiye, the government urged supporters of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to remain calm and avoid any breach of peace.

The commissioner also called on the security agencies to double their efforts in ensuring the law, order and peace of the state as some criminal minds might want to take advantage of the situation.