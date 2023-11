President Bola Tinubu participated in the commemoration of Guinea-Bissau’s 50th Independence Anniversary and Armed Forces Day on Thursday.

Alongside other heads of state and government, he joined in the festivities in Bissau, the country’s capital.

Upon his arrival, President Tinubu was warmly welcomed by Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embaló.

With them were the Portuguese Prime Minister, António Costa; Gambia President, Adama Barrow.

See photos of the African leaders at the event: