Reps Fume As Service Chiefs, IGP Shun Debate

The House of Representatives is furious over the absence of the service chiefs and the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, at an interactive session scheduled to hold on Thursday during plenary.

The security heads instead sent representatives.

The House had last week scheduled a sectoral debate with the security chiefs as it plans to do with other sectors of the country.

Following a constitutional point of order by the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, the House rejected the representation of the security heads and instead postponed the session.

The engagement has been rescheduled to Tuesday next week as the House insisted that the service chiefs must appear at the debate.

The service chiefs are the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa; Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-General Taoreed Lagbaja; Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, and Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla.