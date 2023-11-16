Tinubu Returns To Nigeria After Guinea-Bissau Trip

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in the country after joining President Umaro Sissoco Embalo and the Government of Guinea-Bissau to celebrate their 50th Independence Anniversary and Armed Forces Day.

By Lanre Lasisi
Updated November 16, 2023
Tinubu returned to Nigeria late Thursday. PHOTO: State House/Musbau Dan Wahab

 

President Tinubu arrived in Bissau on Thursday around 6 am for the ceremony and was warmly welcomed at the event which he attended at the invitation of President Embalo.

Alongside other heads of state and government, he joined in the festivities in Bissau, the country’s capital.

With them were the Portuguese Prime Minister, António Costa; Gambia President, Adama Barrow.

