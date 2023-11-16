Tinubu Returns To Nigeria After Guinea-Bissau Trip

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in the country after joining President Umaro Sissoco Embalo and the Government of Guinea-Bissau to celebrate their 50th Independence Anniversary and Armed Forces Day.

President Tinubu arrived in Bissau on Thursday around 6 am for the ceremony and was warmly welcomed at the event which he attended at the invitation of President Embalo.

President @officialABAT joins other leaders in Bissau to commemorate Guinea Bissau’s 50th Independence Anniversary#PBAT #PhotoNews pic.twitter.com/svxYsKGk39 — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) November 16, 2023

Alongside other heads of state and government, he joined in the festivities in Bissau, the country’s capital.

With them were the Portuguese Prime Minister, António Costa; Gambia President, Adama Barrow.