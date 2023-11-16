Troops Neutralise Six Bandits Terrorising Kaduna LGA, Recover Weapons

Troops of One Mechanised Division and Operation Whirl Punch of the Nigerian Army have neutralised six bandits terrorising residents of Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

A statement by the Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations of the One Mechanised Division, Lieutenant Colonel Musa Yahaya, says the bandits met their Waterloo on Thursday when the troops, acting on credible intelligence, carried out an offensive operation to their enclaves’ in Sabon Birnin, Dogon Dawa, Saulwa, Maidaro- Ngede Allah and Kidenda all in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area.

He explained that the troops made contact with the bandits and immediately engaged them in a heavy gun battle during which six of them were neutralised.

The troops, according to the army spokesman, also recovered two AK-47 rifles, four AK-47 rifle magazines, fourteen rounds of 7.62mm ammunitions, forty pairs of bandits uniforms, and nine motorcycles.

Meanwhile, the General Officer Commanding the One Mechanised Division who also doubles as the Force Commander of Operation Whirl Punch, Major General Valentine Okoro, has commended the troops for their gallantry.

He, therefore, charged them not to relent until all terrorists, bandits, and other criminal elements in the division’s area of responsibility were completely neutralised.