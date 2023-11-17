Appeal Court Set To Deliver Judgments On Kano, Bauchi Gov Polls

The Appeal Court, Abuja Division is set to deliver judgment on the Election Petitions Appeals for the Kano and Bauchi state governorship polls held on March 18.

In the Kano State governorship election petitions appeal, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) with the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, as the defendant.

The Bauchi State governorship appeal was filed by the APC governorship candidate, former Chief of Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar, against Bala Mohammed of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The two cases have attracted large crowds outside the appeal court, almost causing a stampede.

Security personnel also fired teargas to disperse the crowds who tried to force their way into the court premises.

As of 10:15 am, journalists had yet to gain entry into the courtroom where the Kano judgment would be delivered.

Meanwhile, the Bauchi State appeal has commenced with the arrival of the three-member panel.