Channels TV’s Juliana Olayinka Wins Best Business Journalist In West Africa Award

Africa’s Business Heroes Entrepreneurship Journalism Excellence Award has named Channels Television’s London Bureau Chief and Host of Channels Business Global, Mrs. Juliana Olayinka, among recipients of its inaugural awards.

Olayinka won in the West Africa category for her business reporting, a statement by the organisers said Thursday.

Incepted in 2019, the ABH Prize Competition is a philanthropic programme sponsored by the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Philanthropy with a mission to support and inspire entrepreneurs in Africa, and ultimately foster a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem across the continent.

“Over the past five years, ABH has seen over 100,000 participants from all corners of Africa and has recognized dozens of outstanding entrepreneurs among them, providing the latter with not only financial support but also training, mentorship and networking opportunities,” the statement said.

Now celebrating its fifth anniversary, ABH says it has a rich history of nurturing the growth of African entrepreneurs who are making significant and meaningful contributions to their local communities.

“As a long-term partner of the ABH program, APO Group shares its vision of championing African entrepreneurs, and is proud to extend its recognition to the journalists who play a significant part in driving the entrepreneurship story and agenda across the continent,” the organisers noted.

“The newly introduced Award seeks to acknowledge outstanding work in journalism, especially with a regional dimension, which highlights the innovation, community impact and strategies of African entrepreneurs.”

According to the organisers, also recognised are entries that reflect the role of ABH in contributing to the entrepreneurship drive across Africa. The impact of the entries, both in terms of reach and depth, was reportedly also considered by the adjudicating panel.

The awards are divided into geographical categories, with an award offered to the journalist behind the best work from each of the five regions in Africa. There is also a Grand Journalism Excellence Award offered to the journalist who the judges deem produced the best article overall.

“The award selection process consists of two stages: story shortlisting and then final nominations reviews by a panel of senior public relations experts at APO Group, leading to the selection of the regional and Grand Journalist Award winners,” the organisers added.

The winners of the inaugural ABH Entrepreneurship Journalism Excellence Award organized by APO Group are as follows:

Northern Africa

Mrs. Doaa Abdel Moneim, Head of Business and Economic Affairs Desk at Ahram Online

Southern Africa

Ms. Asanda Beda, Journalist and Writer at SABC

West Africa

Mrs. Juliana Olayinka, Channels Television London Bureau Chief and Host of Channels Business Global

Central Africa

Ms. Nana Kamsu Kom, Multimedia Journalist at Africa 24

East Africa

Mr. Dusabemungu Ange de la Victoire, Founder of Top Africa News

Grand Journalism Excellence Award

Ms. Hadassah Egbedi, Editor at Ventures Africa

“We are deeply appreciative of the invaluable support that journalists provide in promoting African entrepreneurship. Their stories shed light on the remarkable achievements of our continent’s entrepreneurs, which are a great inspiration to others. We congratulate the winners of the ABH Entrepreneurship Journalism Excellence Award for their exceptional work,” says APO Group Chairman and Founder, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard.

All winners will be eligible for a sponsored trip from their current location to Kigali, Rwanda to attend and be honored at the ABH 2023 Summit and Grand Finale, the statement said.

The event, taking place on November 23 to 24 at the Kigali Convention Centre, will be the culmination of ABH’s five-year journey and a celebration of African entrepreneurship.

“It will be a unique opportunity for entrepreneurial ecosystem players from across Africa to gain valuable insights and witness the top 10 ABH finalists of this year compete for the title of the 2023 Africa’s Business Heroes Winner,” the organisers said.