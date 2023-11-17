Goalkeeper Ter Stegen To Miss Germany Friendlies Due To Back Pain

Barcelona and Germany goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has been ruled out of the upcoming matches against Turkey and Austria with “acute back pain”, national coach Julian Nagelsmann confirmed on Friday.

“He will return to Barcelona,” Nagelsmann told reporters.

“We hope he’s back 100 per cent fit as soon as possible.”

Nagelsmann said 31-year-old Ter Stegen’s injury only became clear shortly before Friday’s press conference and a decision on his replacement had not yet been made.

“We will wait until training and make a decision together,” he said.

Nagelsmann said it was at this stage unclear how long the goalkeeper would be missing.

“I think that’s a decision for the doc in Barcelona,” he said.

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Kevin Trapp, Hoffenheim’s Oliver Baumann and RB Leipzig’s Janis Blaswich are the remaining goalkeepers in Nagelsmann’s squad.

Ter Stegen established himself as the number one during the long-term absence of Manuel Neuer, who won the World Cup with Germany in 2014.

Neuer, who has returned to play for Bayern, was not named as part of Germany’s squad as he continues his recovery from a broken leg he sustained in December 2022.

Germany, who are automatically qualified for Euro 2024 as hosts, face Turkey in Berlin on Saturday and then play Austria away on Tuesday.