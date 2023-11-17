Lagos Announces Temporary Closure Of Adekunle Ramp, Lists Alternative Routes

The Lagos State Government has announced the temporary closure of the Adekunle Ramp for road users linking the Third Mainland Bridge and Ebute Meta in the state.
This is with construction work ongoing on the ever-busy route with a target to complete it under a five-week deadline, according to a statement Thursday by the Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi.
The entire traffic inward and outward of the ramp will close to traffic from Sunday, November 19 till December 8 (the completion period of 5 weeks earmarked for the project).
LAGOS STATE GOVERNMENT
MINISTRY OF TRANSPORTATION
PRESS RELEASE
DIVERSION OF TRAFFIC ON ADEKUNLE RAMP, INWARD AND OUTWARD
Consequently, alternative routes presently in use still subsist as follows;
1. Motorists from Lagos Island heading to Ebute Meta will make use of Ilubirin to connect Carter Bridge (Idumota Bridge) to link Iddo inwards Otto/Oyingbo axis and access Herbert Macaulay Way to link their desired destinations.
2. Motorists from Victoria Island are to go through Bonny Camp to Onikan Marina Bridge, Apongbon to link Eko Bridge, Costain via Apapa Road, Railway Compound to link Alagomeji, Glover Road to access Apena Junction, Herbert Macaulay Way to connect their desired destinations.
3. In the same vein, Motorists wishing to travel through Adekunle to Ebute- Meta from Lagos- Ibadan are advised to make use of Ikorodu Road (Ojota, Anthony, Onipanu, Fadeyi) and Jibowu to access Herbert Macaulay Way to continue their journeys.
4. Motorists from Gbagada can go through Anthony Interchange to link Ikorodu Road inwards Jibowu to access Herbert Macaulay Way and link their desired destinations.
5. Motorists from Apapa-Oshodi Expressway wishing to link Ebute-Meta are advised to link Oshodi Bridge to Town Planning Way to Ikorodu Road to access their various destinations
Adequate traffic and security personnel are still on ground at the construction zones and the various alternative routes/critical points, Motorists are encouraged to cooperate with them, exercise patience and observe safety measures during the palliative works.
It should be noted that the entire stretch of 3rd Mainland Bridge inward and outward is still open to Motorists during this period as only the Adekunle ramp is affected.E-signed;Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi,Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation.
16th November, 2023.