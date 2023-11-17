Lagos Announces Temporary Closure Of Adekunle Ramp, Lists Alternative Routes

The Lagos State Government has announced the temporary closure of the Adekunle Ramp for road users linking the Third Mainland Bridge and Ebute Meta in the state.

This is with construction work ongoing on the ever-busy route with a target to complete it under a five-week deadline, according to a statement Thursday by the Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi.

The entire traffic inward and outward of the ramp will close to traffic from Sunday, November 19 till December 8 (the completion period of 5 weeks earmarked for the project).

