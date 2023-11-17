Internet Fraud: NAF Personnel Storm Kaduna EFCC Office Over Colleagues’ Arrest

Operatives of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Friday stormed the Kaduna State Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the arrest of some suspected Internet fraudsters.

The suspects included some serving military personnel.

The soldiers arrived at the EFCC office sited at Number 4, Wurno Road in the Kaduna State capital around 10 am in about three Hilux patrol vans and surrounded the main gate of the anti-graft commission office thereby preventing the EFCC officials from going in or out of your offices.

In what resembled a combat scenario, the Air Force soldiers and policemen attached to the EFCC engaged one other in a shouting match with the two federal security agencies pointing their guns at each other.

Reacting to the development, the spokesman for the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, told Channels Television in a phone call that the suspects which included one service personnel of the Nigerian Army and six from the NAF were arrested on Monday for Internet-related fraud.

The EFCC Head of Media and Publicity explained that the suspects were in the custody of the commission, pending the conclusion of its investigation and prosecution of the suspects.

He added that the commission was a statutory Federal Government law enforcement agency that could not be coerced by a sister agency while carrying out its official duty.