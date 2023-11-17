The Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has initiated the disbursement of salary arrears owed judiciary workers in the state over a period spanning eight years.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Kazie Uko, disclosed this in a statement, saying the concerned workers, owed since January 2015, had engaged in an indefinite strike against the previous state government prior to Otti assuming office on May 29.

Uko highlighted that the workers’ demands included the confirmation of Justice Lilian Abai as the substantive Chief Judge, who had been in an acting capacity for over six months.

Other demands comprised the settlement of arrears under the Consolidated Judiciary Staff Salary Structure, leave allowances, and the establishment of judicial autonomy.

READ ALSO: Adeleke Suspends Osun Chief Judge Ojo

The statement outlined that the prior administration had only fulfilled one of the four demands — confirming the Chief Judge — after then Governor-elect Otti pledged to do so following his inauguration.

Otti’s intervention and commitment to settling the outstanding salary arrears prompted the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Abia State Chapter, to call off the strike in June 2023.

According to the governor’s spokesman, the Abia State Government has kept its promise by commencing the payment of consolidated salary arrears to JUSUN members.

The union leader and chairman, Oracle Chinedu Eze, was quoted as appreciating Otti and the state government for honouring their commitment to salary payments.

“It is with a grateful heart full of joy and happiness that I, on behalf of the entire Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria members and executives, wish to inform and appreciate you for the first batch of the CONJUSS arrears paid yesterday (November 15, 2023).

“Sir, we are most grateful and thankful sir. May Almighty God bless you mightily. Amen and remain lifted,” Eze reportedly wrote in a message to the Abia State Governor, through the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Ikechukwu Uwanna.