Police, Stakeholders Hold Critical Meeting On Ogun Schools’ Security

The Ogun State Police Command on Thursday held a strategic security meeting with heads of tertiary institutions, host communities, and students towards tackling the spate of security threats across the citadels of learning in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, addressed participants during the meeting at the Police Officers Wives Association Hall in Abeokuta, the state capital, speaking on major challenges fuelling the security breach.

Alamutu identified mistrust, drug abuse among youths, and the police, tertiary institutions heads, and host communities working at cross purposes as some of the challenges.

He assured critical stakeholders of the command’s resolve to strengthen security architecture in and around schools in order to restore confidence in the members of the general public.

The maiden edition of the strategic security meeting, which was at the instance of the state police commissioner, was well-attended by heads of tertiary institutions, members of the host communities, traditional rulers, student leaders, and senior police officers.

It was aimed at repositioning the security architecture around tertiary institutions in the state, in the face of the recent threat and infractions such as the rape of some students at the state-owned Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ijagun, last month.

Some of the heads of institutions who shared their experiences blamed the situation on drug abuse and hostility by the host communities, among other factors, with a call for effective security architecture to save the situation.

There were also calls for urgent steps by all concerned to address the ugly trend.