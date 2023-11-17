Zamfara, Kano Gov Election Judgments Underscore Independence Of Judiciary – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has welcomed the judgments on the Zamfara and Kano governorship elections, saying they showed that the judiciary is vibrant and independent.

The Court of Appeal had on Thursday declared the Zamfara governorship election, held six months ago, inconclusive and ordered a rerun in three council areas. A day later, it also upheld the Kano State Governorship Election Petitions ruling that sacked Abba Yusuf as the state’s governor.

Following the development, APC spokesman Felix Morka said: “Both judgments underscore the vibrancy and independence of the judiciary and rekindle confidence that the courts are, and remain, the bastion of hope for justice in any democracy”.

“As we applaud the judiciary for its courage and professionalism in discharging its important constitutional duties, we urge it to continue to rise above blackmail and intimidation by some self-serving political interests, and continue to give full expression to the tenets of the law, irrespective of the identity or status of the parties involved,” Morka’s statement added.