Nine different French players scored as already-qualified France thrashed Gibraltar 14-0 in Nice on Saturday to smash their previous biggest winning margin and take the record for the largest Euro win.

Kylian Mbappe hit a hat-trick, Kingsley Coman and substitute Olivier Giroud each scored two and 17-year-old Warren Zaire Emery struck on his debut as France surpassed their 10-0 record against Azerbaijan in 1995 and Germany’s 13-0 victory over San Marino in Euro qualifying.

AFP