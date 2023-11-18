How We Arrested Internet Fraud Suspects, Resisted NAF Officers’ Invasion – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has offered some insight into the fracas that transpired between its security operatives and Nigerian Air Force (NAF) personnel at its Kaduna State Zonal Command on Friday.

Hours after the clash, the commission, in a statement by its Head, Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, said some “unruly NAF Officers” stormed the Kaduna command “in a commando- style”, to forcefully release their detained colleagues.

“Operatives of the Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday, November 13, 2023 arrested five suspects at a residential Inn and Disney Chicken Eatery, Barnawa, Kaduna following credible intelligence about their alleged internet-related fraud activities,” the statement said.

“However, after the sting operation, six military personnel who witnessed the operation at Disney Chicken Eatery, stormed the Kaduna Command and attempted to forcibly release the arrested fraud suspects. They were subdued and detained over the security breach.”

See the full statement below: