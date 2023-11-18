Lagos Govt Begins Demolition Of Distressed Buildings In Ebute-Metta

The Lagos State Government has commenced the demolition of distressed buildings in the Oyingbo, Ebute-Metta area of the state.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development Oluyinka Olumide who led the demolition exercise on Saturday, said occupants of the affected buildings were served notices but refused to vacate them.

He said that the government was compelled to resort to the demolition of the structures to protect lives as most of the buildings failed the structural integrity test.

“The primary responsibility of government is to protect lives, so we can not wait and allow the buildings to collapse and kill people,” he said.

He stressed that the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu would continue to cherish the lives of residents of the state, regardless of their tribe or religion.

According to him, he decried the situation in which occupants of affected buildings refused to evacuate the buildings after enough notice, adding that life was more important than buildings.

The commissioner therefore enjoined owners of distressed buildings to take the initiative of pulling down the structures. He urged them not to wait for the government to do so as it would confiscate any land where it removed distressed structures.

The General Manager, Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) Arc. Gbolahan Oki added that the demolition of distressed structures in the area had become a necessity, considering the danger that the buildings posed to other adjoining structures and the lives of residents.

“We cannot fold our arms and allow irregularities to continue to thrive in this area, where lives of innocent people would be at risk because of the lackadaisical attitude of a few individuals who have refused to do the right thing,” he said.

Oki also appealed to Lagosians to feel free to always inform the government about distressed buildings and other physical planning infractions noticed within their neighbourhoods.