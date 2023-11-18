Police Bust Gun-Running Syndicate In Anambra, Recover Weapons

Police authorities in Anambra State have busted a gun-running syndicate in the commercial city of Onitsha and also recovered some weapons from the group.

Spokesman of the Anambra Police Command Tochukwu Ikenga disclosed this on Saturday.

“The breakthrough followed weeks of intensive surveillance by operatives of the Command,” he said in a statement.

“A total of twenty-three Automatic Pump Action Guns and 625 live cartridges were recovered.”

READ ALSO: Two Police Officers Killed In Suspected IPOB Attack – Ebonyi Command

He said three persons were arrested in connection with the syndicate and police have begun a probe over the incident.

DSP Ikenga quoted the Anambra Police Commissioner Aderemi Adeoye as lauding the operatives involved in the process.