Shettima Calls For End To Incessant Strikes

Vice President Kashim Shettima has called for an end to the use of strikes as a means of expressing grievances against the government.

He was speaking when he represented the visitor, President Bola Tinubu, at the 24th combined convocation of the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID, Borno State.

“It is no longer fashionable to insist on confrontation as a tool for demanding improved welfare conditions for your members,” he said on Saturday.

“Incessant strikes are very detrimental to the system and so the option for dialogue must remain paramount in resolving any issue or crisis.”

According to him, the Federal Government is always ready to dialogue with unions in the country to resolve labour issues.

The vice president also called for collaborative efforts in funding the nation’s education system, saying the government alone cannot do it.

Shettima, along with three eminent Nigerians, was awarded an honorary doctorate degree by the university which is holding its first convocation since the 2018/2019 academic session.

[READ ALSO] ‘Miscarriage Of Justice’: Kano Gov Yusuf Rejects Sacking, Heads To Supreme Court

‘Start an Enterprise’

At University of Maiduguri Convocation: Advertisement VP @officialSKSM Inspires Graduands, Harps On Education As Service To Humanity Bags Honorary Doctorate Degree The University of Maiduguri was on Saturday enveloped in a frenzy of academic recollection as Vice President Kashim Shettima… pic.twitter.com/ThTtns59VX — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) November 18, 2023 Advertisement

At the event, the Vice Chancellor of the university Prof. Aliyu Shugaba called on the graduating students to embrace entrepreneurship

“Every success in life brings with it challenges. You are graduating today, our nation is faced with myriads of problems. I believe the university has adequately prepared you to contribute to proffering solutions to these problems,” he said.

“The era when graduates look up to the government for answers to all problems is fast fading. I encourage you to specifically utilise your entrepreneurial training in the university to decide your employability status. Start an enterprise, no matter how small your capital or idea is.”

Over thirty-three thousand students graduated and were awarded certificates from the university with one hundred and forty-seven bagging first class.

A breakdown of the graduating students shows that eight hundred and seventeen students bagged master’s degrees, and one hundred and thirteen PhDs. Others got a first degree from the regular university and other affiliate colleges.