Sokoto Rima Queens Earn Highest Win In Handball League

Title holders Kano Pillars earned their first win of the second phase of the Ardova Handball Premier League 2023 in Lagos.

Kano Pillars dispatched Benue Buffaloes 33-24 to stay fifth in the men’s standing.

Lagos Tojemarine Academy continued in their good form as they defeated Correction Boys 29-22.

Lagos Seasider Boys struggled to defeat Confluence Stars 24-22 while Safety Shooters eased past Police Machine 29-19.

League leaders, Niger United outscored bottom-placed Bendel Dynamos 36-17 as De Defenders secured a vital 25-22 victory over Sokoto Rima Strikers.

In the women’s category, defending champions, Safety Babes maintained their winning streak this season with a 36-24 victory over Lagos Seasider Babes.

Plateau Peacocks edged past Defender Babes 21-20 to move to fourth on the table.

Bendel Dynamos defeated Bayelsa Queens 30-24 while Sokoto Rima Queens recorded their highest win after they defeated Benue Queens 42-28.

Delta Queens stunned Imo Grasshoppers 29-26.

Men’s Results

Correction Boys 22-29 Tojemarine Academy

Lagos Seasiders 24-22 Confluence Stars

Police Machine 19-29 Safety Shooters

Benue Buffaloes 24-33 Kano Pillars

Bendel Dynamos 17-36 Niger United

De Defenders 25-22 Rima Strikers

Women’s Results

Delta Queens 29-26 Imo Grasshoppers

Seasider Babes 24-36 Safety Babes

Defender Babes 20-21Plateau Peacocks

Bayelsa Queens 24-30 Bendel Dynamos

Rima Queens 42-28 Benue Queens