Tinubu Celebrates Boakai’s Poll Victory In Liberia, Hails Weah For Conceding Defeat

President Bola Tinubu, on Saturday, congratulated Joseph Boakai on his victory in the Liberian presidential election, urging him to unite the country and deliver good governance to the people of Liberia.

He also congratulated the government and people of Liberia on the successful conduct of the Liberian Presidential Election, a statement by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, said.

The President also commended his Liberian counterpart, President George Weah, for demonstrating uncommon leadership by conceding the election and averting any form of socio-political crisis.

He added that Weah’s “great act of democratic sportsmanship is exemplary, particularly at this time in West Africa, when democracy is under attack by malign actors who are bent on subverting the will of the people”.

See the full statement below: