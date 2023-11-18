Tinubu Departs Nigeria For G20 Compact With Africa Conference In Berlin

President Bola Tinubu has departed Nigeria for Berlin, Germany, to attend the G20 Compact with Africa (CwA) Conference.

The president who departed Abuja some minutes at 7 pm (Nigerian time) was seen off by some top government officials led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Senator George Akume.

President Tinubu will be joining other Heads of State and Governments of CwA member countries, bilateral partners, as well as Heads of International organisations to deliberate on the immediate enhancement of economic and business cooperation with a view to outlining concrete measures to boost investments in critical areas such as energy, trade, infrastructure, and new technologies, among others.

The G20 CwA Conference will be taking place alongside the Fourth G20 Investment Summit, co-hosted by the German government and German business associations.

Accompanying the President on the trip is the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar; the Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance, Mr. Wale Edun; the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite; and the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu.

President Tinubu will return to the country following the conclusion of the conference