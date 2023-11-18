Two Police Officers Killed In Suspected IPOB Attack – Ebonyi Command

The Ebonyi State Police Command has confirmed the death of two officers in an attack by suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the state.
The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, in a statement on Friday, said operatives of the command were on patrol at Nwofe road on the outskirts of Abakaliki when the attack occurred, claiming two lives and leading to one being hospitalised.
Onovwakpoyeya stated that the assault was carried out by “armed hoodlums suspected to be IPOB/ESN members using a tinted Highlander vehicle with registration number unknown.”
See the full statement below:
EBONYI STATE POLICE COMMAND.
AZ.:5200/EBS/PPRO/VOL.8/289.
17/11/2023.
The Editors.
PRESS RELEASE.
ATTACK ON POLICE OFFICERS ON PATROL.
Today 17/11/2023 at about 08:30am,
Operatives of the Command on patrol at Nwofe road at the outskirt of Abakaliki were attacked by armed hoodlums suspected to be IPOB/ESN members using a tinted Highlander vehicle with registration number unknown.
Two(2) of the Operatives were fatally wounded while one (1) is currently receiving medical treatment at the hospital.
The Commissioner Of police, Ebonyi state police Command, CP Augustina Ogbodo psc on receiving the distress call immediately dispatched Tactical teams to the scene, who equally swung into action by giving the hoodlums a hot chase but the hoodlums escaped.
The Commissioner of Police also visited the scene of the incident with her management team for on the spot Assessment.
She is using this medium to call on well meaning individuals of the State to avail the Command with useful information that can lead to the arrest of the fleeing hoodlums while assuring them of round the clock visibility patrol of the nooks and crannies of the state.
E – SIGN.
SP ONOME ONOVWAKPOYEYA ANIPR.
POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER.
EBONYI STATE POLICE COMMAND.
ABAKALIKI.