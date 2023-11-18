Two Police Officers Killed In Suspected IPOB Attack – Ebonyi Command

The Ebonyi State Police Command has confirmed the death of two officers in an attack by suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, in a statement on Friday, said operatives of the command were on patrol at Nwofe road on the outskirts of Abakaliki when the attack occurred, claiming two lives and leading to one being hospitalised.

Onovwakpoyeya stated that the assault was carried out by “armed hoodlums suspected to be IPOB/ESN members using a tinted Highlander vehicle with registration number unknown.”

See the full statement below: