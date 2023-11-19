Adeleke Makes U-Turn On Appointment Of Osun Chief Judge

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has made a U-turn on the appointment of Justice Olayinka David Afolabi as the acting Chief Judge of the state to replace the sacked Chief Judge, Justice Adepele Ojo.

Controversy had trailed the order by the State House House of Assembly for Justice Ojo to step aside over allegations of gross misconduct.

The situation forced Governor Adeleke to appoint Justice Olayinka as acting CJ. However, the move has been rejected by the Nigerian Bar Association and stakeholders in the judiciary.

In a statement on Sunday through his Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, Adeleke said he forwarded the resolution and recommendation of the House of Assembly to the Chief Justice of the Federation for decision and action.

“Governor Adeleke has only duly notified the Chief Justice of the Federation as the Chairman of the National Judicial Council (NJC) in writing about the resolutions of the House of Assembly following a series of petitions made against the sitting Chief Judge of Osun State,” the statement read.

“In the communication, Mr Governor intimated the CJN of the recommendation of the House that the Chief Judge should step aside and include his own submission for an acting appointment to fill the vacuum while the NJC reviews and decides on the petition.

“To that end, the Governor in the same letter recommended to the CJN, the appointment of the most senior judicial officer, Hon. Justice Olayinka David Afolabi for thorough consideration and further processing by the same NJC through the CJN.”