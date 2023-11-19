Bella Shmurda Asks Police To Release Mohbad’s Body, Autopsy Results

Singer Abiola Ahmed Akinbiyi, popularly known as Bella Shmurda, has asked the police authorities to release the remains of his late friend, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

In a post on his X account late Saturday, Shmurda expressed concern over the prolonged delay in the release of Mohbad’s body, which has been held for autopsy for the past two months.

READ ALSO: Naira Marley, Sam Larry Sue Magistrate, Police, Demand N40m

He also added that the police needed to fast-track the process and release the body to facilitate a dignified funeral arrangement, calling for the prompt disclosure of the autopsy results.

“It’s been over 2 months since Moh died and his body was taken in for autopsy but yet no result, which is fine but please release his body. That boy needs a befitting burial and to go to rest. finally, Naija Police, what’s going on? we need an answer here: where is the result? Where is his body?” Shmurda queried.

It’s been over 2month moh died nd his body was taken in for autopsy but yet no result which is fine but pls release his body that boy need a befitting burial nd to go to rest finally naija police what’s going on,we need an answer here where is the result? Where is his body? — Yxng Alhaji 💐 (@BellaShmurda) November 18, 2023

Earlier, the Lagos State Police Command exhumed Mohbad’s body for autopsy, saying the investigation into the controversial demise of the musician is ongoing.

Though it is over a month since the probe started, the police authorities have yet to disclose to Nigerians any new findings from the autopsy that could contribute to resolving the case.

The 27-year-old artiste died in Lagos on September 12 under mysterious circumstances, with many alleging harassment by the singer’s former record label, Marlian Records.