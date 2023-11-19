Kwara Police Arrest One Over Murder Of Poly Student

Operatives of the Kwara State Police Command have arrested one suspect in connection with the dastard killing of a Higher National Diploma (HND) female student of the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Kwara State, Toyin Bamidele.

In a statement signed by the state Police commissioner, Victor Olaiya, the suspect is currently helping police in their investigation, just as the Command expressed its determination to get to the root of the crime.

The 23-year-old female student was allegedly hacked to death in a rented apartment located outside the polytechnic campus on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

The incident was confirmed to journalists on Friday night by a spokesman for the institution, Folake Oyinloye, who said that the development was strange in the history of the institution.

Narrating the graphic details of the death, the police boss in the statement, said, “Preliminary investigation at the scene revealed some marks of violence on the face and neck regions of the body.

“The body was removed to Wale Clinic and Hospital, where the deceased was certified dead by a medical practitioner.

“The body of the deceased has been deposited in the mortuary for autopsy.

“One suspect has been apprehended in connection with the case. He is presently helping the Police in investigation.

“The command wishes to advise members of the public to be conscious and vigilant during this period, as evil men are prowling looking for what and who to devour.”