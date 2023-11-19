PDP Clears Taraba LG Poll

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba State has won all the chairmanship positions at the just-concluded local government (LG) council election held in the state on Saturday.

A total of six political parties contested for both chairmanship and councillorship positions in the 168 electoral wards across the 16 local government areas of the state.

The Chairman of the Taraba State Independent Electoral Commission, Philip duwe, declared that the PDP won all the chairmanship positions.

He, however, urged those aggrieved to approach the election petition tribunal to seek redress.

While the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called for total cancellation of the election over alleged irregularities, the PDP asked the APC to resolve its internal wrangling before complaining about the outcome of the poll.

Our correspondent who visited some polling units in Jalingo, the state capital, showed the late arrival of election materials and low turnout of voters with some saying the process was fair and peaceful.

The election followed the dissolution of the former chairmen following the expiration of their tenure and the reduction of their years of service from three to two years by the state government.

Meanwhile, the state government is set to swear in the newly elected chairmen of the 16 local government areas on Monday with a view to granting fully the local government autonomy.