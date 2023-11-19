Resident Doctors Give Enugu Govt 14 Days To Employ More Personnel

The Association of Resident Doctors, Enugu chapter has given the state government a 14-day ultimatum to employ new doctors in the health institution or risk industrial action.

In a communique issued at its Emergency General Meeting (EGM) and signed by the association’s President, Dr Chukwunonso Ofonere, the body resolved that there should be urgent approval for the recruitment of medical officers, resident doctors and house officers in the hospital especially at the Accident and Emergency Department, surgery department, internal medicine department, paediatrics department, obstetrics and gynaecology departments etc.

According to Ofonere, the resident doctors in the aforementioned department have left the institution in the past four years and were never replaced.

They are asking the hospital management to ensure the implementation of safety policies to protect their workers against physical attacks and kidnap within one week as promised by the Chief Medical Director and finally, immediate implementation of the 2023 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) as their colleagues in other states.

“First, the management should declare a state of emergency on the employment of doctors in the hospital. There should be an urgent approval for the recruitment of medical officers, resident doctors and house officers in the hospital,” the statement read.

“This recruitment should be focused especially at the Accident and Emergency Department, Surgery Department, Internal Medicine Department, Paediatrics Department, Obstetrics and Gynaecology Departments.

“Secondly, management should ensure the implementation of safety policies to protect her workers against physical attacks and kidnap within one week as promised by the chief medical director (CMD).

“Thirdly, the immediate implementation of the 2023 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) as our counterpart in other states; even as attached to this communique is the list of the eligible doctors and the financial implications.