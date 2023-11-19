Suspected Killer Of Rivers DPO Nabbed In Bayelsa

Operatives of the Bayelsa Police Command have arrested a man in connection with the murder of the late Bako Angbashim who until his death was the Divisional Police Officer of Ahoada division.

Confirming the arrest via a statement, the police spokesman in Bayelsa State, Butswat Asinim, said the suspect, 43-year-old Onyekachi Ikowa, believed to be 2nd in command to the dreaded Icelanders cult leader, 2Baba, was arrested on Saturday, 18th November 2023 at his hideout in Yenagoa.

It was gathered that Onyekachi had initially fled to Sagamu in Ogun state but returned to Yenagoa where he was laying low.

On receiving credible intelligence that he may be hiding out in the state, the Commissioner of Police, Francis Iduh, ordered his men to thoroughly comb the state and arrest the suspects.

“Police operatives in Bayelsa State have nabbed one of the killers of Late SP Bako Angbashim, former Divisional Police Officer of Ahoada Division, Rivers State,” the statement read.

“The suspect one Onyekachi Ikowa ‘m’ 43 years, the second in command to TuBaba of the dreaded Icelander cult group, was arrested on 18 November 2023 based on credible intelligence that he was hibernating in Yenagoa after participating in the callous murder of Late SP Bako Angbashim, in September 2023.”

Iduh further charged his men to fish out the gang members who may be hiding in the state.

“The Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State Command CP Francis Iduh has charged police operatives to fish out any of his cohorts who are hiding in Bayelsa State, he stressed that the Bayelsa Command under his watch would not be a haven for criminals to hide,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the suspect has been handed over to the Rivers State Police Command for further investigation.