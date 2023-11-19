Tinubu Arrives In Berlin For G20 ‘Compact With Africa’ Conference

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Berlin, Germany where he is scheduled to attend the G20 Compact with Africa (CWA) Conference.

The President, who left Nigeria some minutes past 7pm on Saturday, was received on arrival by a delegation made up of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar, the Nigerian Head of Mission in Berlin, Amb. Regina Ocheni, and other dignitaries.

The G20 CWA conference will be taking place alongside the fourth G20 investment summit, co-hosted by the German Government and German business associations.

President Tinubu will be joining other heads of state and government of CWA member countries, bilateral partners, as well as heads of international organisations to deliberate on the immediate enhancement of economic and business cooperation with a view to outlining concrete measures to boost investments in critical areas such as energy, trade, infrastructure, and new technologies, among others.