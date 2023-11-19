Trump To Visit Texas Amid Migrant Crackdown

Donald Trump takes his presidential campaign down to the border with Mexico on Sunday, as he seeks to double down on the hardline immigration policies that were a hallmark of his first White House term.

In recent weeks, the former president has ramped up his campaign rhetoric to extreme levels, warning that undocumented migrants are “poisoning the blood of our country” and denouncing his political opponents as “vermin.”

Trump plans to visit the Texas-Mexico border Sunday with Governor Greg Abbott, a like-minded advocate of tough immigration measures.

The Texas legislature recently passed a bill that would make entry into the state without papers a crime punishable by up to two years in jail — or up to 20 years if the person refuses to leave the United States.

The bill would allow Texas officers to arrest anyone they believed was in the state without proper documentation, a power that critics say is sure to be abused.

Abbott has vowed to sign the measure into law.

The Trump campaign has made clear that if the real estate tycoon is re-elected, he will engineer a tough crackdown of his own on the undocumented, reportedly including huge detention camps and mass deportations.

Texas has been a reliably conservative bastion for Trump as he looks forward to the 2024 elections, and he holds huge leads both there and nationwide over his Republican rivals.

Trump and Abbott blame President Joe Biden for the current migrant crisis, as thousands of people flow into the country from Latin American countries beset by crime, poverty and violence.

How Biden handles the crisis could play a major role in the 2024 election.

The president met Friday with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in San Francisco, and thanked the Mexican leader for his “cooperation” over the migrant crisis.

Lopez Obrador, in turn, thanked Biden for being the first recent president “who has not built walls.”

But the Mexican leader blasted the Texas border bill, saying it would lead to family separation, discrimination and racial profiling.

Rights groups have also sharply assailed the bill.

If enacted, the measure would be among the “most radical anti-immigrant bills ever passed by any state,” said Oni Blair, who heads the American Civil Liberties Union’s Texas chapter.

AFP