Abducted Katsina Varsity Student Freed

One of the five kidnapped female students of the Federal University Dutsinma, Katsina State has been rescued by the State Police Command.

Her rescue followed an operation by the police on Monday. According to the Police Spokesman, ASP Abubakar Aliyu, in a statement issued on Tuesday, the victim whose identity was withheld for security reasons was rescued in Bilbis Village of neighboring Zamfara State.

He restated the commitment of the command to employ available resources to ensure the rescue of the remaining four kidnapped victims.

“As the rescued victim receives essential medical attention, the command wishes to express gratitude to the rescued victim for her courage and assistance in providing valuable information,” the statement partly read.

On November 4, 2023, five female students of the university were abducted by suspected terrorists, with police confirming the arrest of one suspect in connection with the incident.

The victims were said to have been kidnapped in their residence located behind Mariamoh Ajiri Memorial International School along Tsaskiya Road.