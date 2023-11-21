Gov Buni Directs Purchase Of N7.5m House For Deceased Police Escort

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni has directed the purchase of a house worth N7.5m for the family of a deceased policeman Corporal Mohammed Maina.

The officer was killed in an ambush on the governor’s convoy by suspected terrorists along the Maiduguri-Damaturu way last Saturday.

This purchase was disclosed in a Tuesday press statement by Mamman Mohammed, the Director General of Press and Media Affairs to Governor Buni.

Similarly, the sum of N2m was provided to the family for their immediate needs in addition to N1m for the children’s school fees.

The governor also approved N1m for each of the six other security men who sustained injuries as well as another N2m for their medical bills.

Governor Buni, who prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased, and the quick recovery of those injured, directed the release of food items to the families affected.

The items were presented to the family of the victims by the Emir of Damaturu, Shehu Hashimi II ibn al-Amin El-Kanemi accompanied by the Special Advisers on Religious Affairs Ustaz Babagana Mallam-Kyari.