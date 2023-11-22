A’Court Clears Air On Kano Judgement, Cites Typo Error

The Chief Registrar of the Court of Appeal, Umar Bangari, has cleared air on the controversies surrounding the judgement delivered by the court on the Kano Governorship Election dispute.

In a reaction, Bangari said that what happened in the judgement body was a typo error that did not in anyway invalidate or change the findings and conclusion of the court.

The chief registrar assured Nigerians that the error would be rectified once parties in the matter file formal application to that effect.

He cited Order 23 Rule 4 of the Court of Appeal HandBook which empowered the court to correct any clerical error once detected by the court or any of the parties in the matter.

He insisted that contrary to insinuations, the judgement of the court remained valid.

There had been an uproar and series’ of interpretations into the judgement which upheld the judgment of Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal that invalidated the election of Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), as winner of the March 18 Governorship Election.

In the last week, the appellate court sacked three governors that INEC declared as winners in the March 2023 poll. All the three governors sacked by the appellate court are in opposition parties.

In Zamfara, the appellate court sacked Governor Dauda Lawal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) when it declared the poll inconclusive about eight months later. The court ordered INEC to conduct a fresh election in three local government areas of the state. PDP’s Lawal and APC’s Bello Matawalle are the major contenders in the race.

On Sunday, the appellate court sacked PDP’s Caleb Mutfwang in Plateau State and ordered INEC to issue a Certificate of Return to APC’s Nentawe Goshwe. The court held that the party violated the court order that a valid congress be conducted in the 17 local government areas of that state.