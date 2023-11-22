Nigeria Will Be Net Exporter Of Petroleum Products In 2024 – NNPCL

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) on Wednesday said Nigeria will be a net exporter of petroleum products in 2024.

NNPCL Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari made this known when he paid a courtesy visit to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, as well as 14 other ranking Senators.

The NNPCL boss also revealed that a robust supply plan of petroleum products is in place up until next year, assuring that there will be no fuel shortages, primarily because they occupy over 30 per cent of the downstream business and as such no cues are expected.

Any queue at the NNPC fuel station is owing to the lowered cost of NNPC fuel, Kyari said.

He bemoaned the protracted challenge of crude oil theft which crippled the company in July 2022, largely owing to the activities of vandals, describing as unfortunate Nigeria’s import of petroleum products as an oil-producing country.

Kyari also disclosed that the Port Harcourt refinery will commence operations in December while the company complements the kick-off of several new refinery initiatives.