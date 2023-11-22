Rivers CP Promises Justice For Man Allegedly Killed By Officers

Following the killing of a young man in Woji town, Port Harcourt, Nyebuchi Eke, the Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, Tunji Disu, has moved to quell unrest by community youths in the area, promising that justice will be served.

The death reportedly occurred on Monday night at the hands of some policemen after Eke’s tenant, who was not named, invited them to arrest the landlord for throwing him out of his house over a rent dispute.

During a visit to some traditional rulers in the community, the commissioner of police, who assumed office just last week, assured Woji natives of justice in the matter and that the cops responsible for Eke’s death were in custody at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

At the palace of the traditional ruler of the Woji community, on Tuesday, Disu vowed justice for Eke, an indigene of the community.

While the reason adduced for the arrest was unclear, an elder brother to the deceased, who is a former Chairman of Obio-Akpor LGA, Solomon Eke, shed light on the events leading to the death.

“The tenant went to his brother, who is a policeman, not even incidenting it properly at the Woji Police Division. He just went to his brother to ask him to help him deal with his landlord,” the senior Eke said.

“The police just went there and started manhandling him with the help of the tenant and that led to his death. We have seen the injuries on his body. The DPO of Woji wasn’t aware that this act had been done by the men of her division, but the three policemen have been arrested and they’re in detention. The complainant is also in detention.”

When the police commissioner visited the deceased’s home, his widow was seen seated on a mat begging Disu for justice for her dead husband.

“My husband was killed by a policeman. I need justice! My children are now fatherless and I have no helper anymore. Sir, give me justice!” she pleaded.

Disu however assured her of his unwavering commitment to achieving justice.

Addressing journalists, the police chief assured the public of justice, saying all policemen involved had been arrested.

“Justice will be served. Those involved have been arrested and investigations are ongoing. I assure her [Eke’s widow] justice will be served,” he said.

“As for the youths, the elders have spoken. Let us give peace a chance. This is what the IGP has been talking about, partnering with the community and stakeholders. That has made it easy for us to solve this issue at hand. The elders and traditional rulers came out and assisted the police in dousing the tension.”

Eke’s body has been deposited at a mortuary in Chokocho with his death throwing the Woji community into mourning. Youths went on a rampage, threatening reprisals, but the traditional rulers, the elder brother of the deceased, and the youth president, along with other stakeholders, swiftly moved to arrest the situation before it got out of hand.