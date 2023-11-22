Switzerland Set To Ban Hamas

The Swiss government announced Wednesday it would bring forward a draft law by the end of February explicitly banning Hamas activities or support for the Palestinian militant group within Switzerland.

“The Federal Council decided to draft a federal act banning Hamas, considering this to be the most appropriate response to the situation that has prevailed in the Middle East since October 7,” the government said in a statement.

“The act will provide the federal authorities with the necessary tools to counter any Hamas activities or support for the organisation in Switzerland.”

On October 7, Hamas gunmen launched the worst attack in Israel’s history that left around 1,200 people dead, most of them civilians, according to the Israeli government.

Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups also took an estimated 240 Israelis and foreigners hostage.

Israel declared war on Hamas, vowing to bring the hostages home and to destroy the militant group.

It launched a major bombing campaign and ground offensive in Gaza, which, according to the Hamas government, has killed 14,100 people, thousands of them children.

The seven-member Swiss government is formed by ministers from the four biggest parties, and lawmakers in parliament are likely to swing strongly behind the draft law, given the positions of the major parties.

The hard-right Swiss People’s Party, the biggest in the country, has been strongly pushing for a ban.

The Swiss government called Wednesday for respect for international humanitarian law and particularly the protection of civilians.

It “reiterated its condemnation of the Hamas terrorist attacks in the strongest possible terms” and voiced “deep sorrow” for the thousands of civilians who have lost their lives since.

Switzerland “recognises Israel’s right to ensure its own defence and security”, it added.

“In view of the dramatic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, the Federal Council stresses the need to ensure unimpeded humanitarian access. Humanitarian pauses are necessary for this purpose.”

Bern reiterated the need to restore the prospect of a political framework in the region, based on a two-state solution.

“This approach is the only viable path towards ensuring that both the Palestinian and Israeli populations can coexist peacefully, securely and with dignity,” it said.