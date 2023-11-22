Tinubu Back In Abuja After G20 German Summit

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Abuja from Berlin, Germany where he attended the G20 Compact with Africa (CwA) Conference.

The President, who left Nigeria on November 18, 2023, arrived in Abuja on Wednesday night.

Tinubu was received on arrival by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike; the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje; as well as and his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila; at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

The President had joined other Heads of State and Governments of CwA member countries, bilateral partners, as well as Heads of International organisations to deliberate on the immediate enhancement of economic and business cooperation with a view to outlining concrete measures to boost investments in critical areas such as energy, trade, infrastructure, and new technologies, among others.

The G20 CwA Conference was co-hosted by the German government and German business associations.