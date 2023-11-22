Two Feared Killed As Bandits Attack LG Headquarters In Zamfara



By Adeniyi Salaudeen
Updated November 22, 2023
A photo combination of the map of Zamfara State and a gun recovered from criminals.

 

Two persons were feared killed when bandits attacked Kaura-Namoda town, the headquarters of Kaura-Namoda Local Government Area (LGA) of Zamfara State.

According to an eyewitness, the bandits invaded the town around 9pm on Tuesday and shot sporadically, forcing residents to scamper for safety.

A resident of Kaura-Namoda town, Ismaila Kaura, told Channels Television that two persons were killed during the attack including a female student identified as Ni’ima who was on her way to Islammiyya school at that time

He said troops of Operation Hadarin Daji deployed to the town engaged the bandits in a gun duel and forced them to flee the town.

Police authorities in the state were yet to comment on the latest attack.

